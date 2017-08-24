Delays to trains between Shotton and Chester due to a fault with the signalling system

Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) say services between Shotton and Chester are currently disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system between Prestatyn and Flint.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes according to ATW.

Disruption is expected until 2:45pm.

Routes affected: Chester -Rhyl – Llandudno Jct – Bangor – Holyhead.

Those passengers affected may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.