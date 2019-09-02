Train services between Flint and Prestatyn back to normal following earlier fault with level crossing barriers

Update: Train services between Flint and Prestatyn have returned to normal following earlier delays due to a fault with level crossing barriers.

Previous Report: Transport for Wales has said there are delays to services between Flint and Prestatyn this evening due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

Lines currently closed between Flint and Prestatyn due to the fault.

Transport for Wales website states:

“A problem with a level crossing between Flint and Prestatyn – lines are currently closed – waiting arrival of Network Rail staff – estimated time of arrival 19.00hrs”

“Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 90 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:45.”

If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, contact Transport for Wales customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-co mpensation where you can claim online.

You can email them using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales