Delays through Shotton after car collides with van

Published: Wednesday, Jul 10th, 2019
There are delays on Chester Road West through Shotton after a car collided with a van.

The crash happened at the pedestrian crossing close on the train station just after 9.30am.

It’s understood an SUV type vehicle ran into the back of van which was stationary at the pedestrian crossing.

Police and paramedics are at the scene and traffic is queuing in both directions, the road is open.

Latest traffic report for the area states: 

“Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , two cars involved on B5129 Chester Road East near Wellington Street. Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival.”

