Delays on trains between Shotton Wrexham and Bidston due to a trackside fire

Train services between Wrexham and Bidston via Shotton are currently experiencing delays due to a trackside fire.

National Rail website states:

“A fire next to the track at Upton is causing disruption for trains travelling between Wrexham Central and Bidston via Shotton.

Trains are currently required to run at a reduced speed through the affected area and therefore may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.

Disruption is expected until at least 18:00.”

