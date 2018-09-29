News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on trains between Shotton Wrexham and Bidston due to a trackside fire

Published: Saturday, Sep 29th, 2018
Share:

Train services between Wrexham and Bidston via Shotton are currently experiencing delays  due to a trackside fire.

National Rail website states:

“A fire next to the track at Upton is causing disruption for trains travelling between Wrexham Central and Bidston via Shotton.

Trains are currently required to run at a reduced speed through the affected area and therefore may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.

Disruption is expected until at least 18:00.”

Check before you travel:
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

Twitter:
If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, please use #Upton

Compensation:
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hawarden burst water main expected to fixed by early evening

Deeside based housebuilder puts up £10,000 of funding for community projects in Penyffordd

Council will launch its first Urban Tree and Woodland Plan today at Wepre Park ‘Tree Day’

Glowing results for Coleg Cambria from school pupils in latest survey

Beyond the Boundaries – ‘Community Plus’ award for Shotton Social Enterprise

Cheshire Wildlife Trust marks Older People’s Day on Monday 1st October

Delyn MP’s ‘deep concern’ over proposed Sainsbury’s – Asda merger following competition watchdog report

Roadworks at A55 Kneeshaw Lupton bridge adding 20 minutes to journeys between Deeside and Colwyn Bay

Sealand based DECA wins £4.8m contract to support ‘Electronic Countermeasure’ equipment

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn