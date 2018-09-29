Delays on trains between Shotton Wrexham and Bidston due to a trackside fire

Train services between Wrexham and Bidston via Shotton are currently experiencing delays due to a trackside fire.
National Rail website states:
“A fire next to the track at Upton is causing disruption for trains travelling between Wrexham Central and Bidston via Shotton.
Trains are currently required to run at a reduced speed through the affected area and therefore may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.
Disruption is expected until at least 18:00.”
