News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on the M6 northbound over the Thelwall Viaduct

Published: Friday, Mar 1st, 2019
Share:

There’s around fours miles of slowing moving and queuing traffic on the northbound M6 approach to the Thelwall Viaduct due to emergency repairs being carried out this morning.

Highways England says congestion is building on the approach to the viaduct from Lymm Interchange (M56)

“This is likely to build as the morning progresses. Please allow extra time for travel” 

One lane one is currently closed for emergency roadworks due to a bridge expansion joint which needs repairing.

It is likely to be closed until the afternoon, “please plan your journey as likely to be congested early morning.” Highways England advise.

Latest travel report for the area states:

“M6 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on M6 Northbound from J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston). Lane one (of four) is closed. A lane has been closed due to a bridge expansion joint which needs repairing. Likely to be closed until the afternoon.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

A second BelugaXL has emerged from the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum call for help with new exhibition celebrating 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee

Controversial plans for 66 homes in Drury back on the agenda

Tax hike of almost nine per cent for Flintshire householders branded ‘a disgrace’

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing Flintshire man

Police investigating reports of two men taking pictures of children in Mostyn

What action will Flintshire councillors take over a report on their pay rise which is set to be discussed today

Volunteer 4×4 drivers set to help Flintshire Council during extreme weather conditions


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn