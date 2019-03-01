Delays on the M6 northbound over the Thelwall Viaduct

There’s around fours miles of slowing moving and queuing traffic on the northbound M6 approach to the Thelwall Viaduct due to emergency repairs being carried out this morning.

Highways England says congestion is building on the approach to the viaduct from Lymm Interchange (M56)

“This is likely to build as the morning progresses. Please allow extra time for travel”

One lane one is currently closed for emergency roadworks due to a bridge expansion joint which needs repairing.

It is likely to be closed until the afternoon, “please plan your journey as likely to be congested early morning.” Highways England advise.

Latest travel report for the area states:

