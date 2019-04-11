News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on the M56 heading towards North Wales following a multi vehicle collision

Published: Thursday, Apr 11th, 2019
There are long delays reported on the M56 this afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision on the Westbound side just after J12 Runcorn.

All lanes were closed for a period of time while police and traffic officers moved the vehicles from the live lanes, they have since reopened.

There is around seven miles of queuing traffic on the westbound side back to Stretton.

There is also queueing traffic on the eastbound carriagway stretching back past the M53 junction.

Latest traffic reports states:

Long delays due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound after J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Congestion to J10 (Stretton). Also the eastbound side is slow due to onlookers.

All traffic was held between 16:45 and 16:55 to allow the Traffic Officers move the vehicles and also clear the debris off the road.

Lane three (of three) was closed.

The accident occurred about half a mile after J12. All lanes have been re-opened.

Travel time is around 40 to 45 minute.

