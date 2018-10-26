News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on the M56 heading from Deeside following an earlier multi-vehicle collision – all lanes are back open

Published: Friday, Oct 26th, 2018
Latest update from Highways England at 15:00 – “Our Traffic Officers have now assisted with moving vehicles to the hard shoulder, and all lanes have re-opened.

There is now 8 and a half miles of congestion on approach, however this should now start to clear.”

Earlier report: There are delays on the M56 eastbound – heading from Deeside – due to a multi vehicle collision between J14 to J12. (Friday, October 26).

Highways England has said there are three lanes closed near Frodsham due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is currently only passing the scene via the hard shoulder.

There is over 7 miles of congestion on approach, with traffic back to J15.”

Police say five vehicles are involved in the collision

The latest traffic report for the ares states:

‘All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Hapsford) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange).

Camera shows all traffic has been held as of 14:45 to allow the emergency services attend. Lanes two and three (of three) were closed’

Westbound (heading towards Deeside) ‘Queueing traffic due to people slowing to look at accident on M56 Westbound from J11 A56 (Preston Brook) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Accident is around half a mile after J12 on the eastbound carriageway.’

