Delays on the M56 heading from Deeside following a second collision

UPDATE:

Traffic released on the #M56 eastbound in #Cheshire after J15 #M53 following a traffic collision, @NWmwaypolice and our #TrafficOfficers have worked to clear vehicles with @NWAmbulance dealing with casualties. We all appreciate your patience while we dealt with this incident. — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) April 25, 2018

Another crash on the M56 has seen all traffic stopped eastbound between J15 M53 and J14.

Latest traffic report says:

Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and multi-vehicle accident on M56 Eastbound at J15 M53. Vehicles are moving using the exit slip road.

Report following an earlier collision: Highways England have said:

“Lane closures on the # M56 in # Cheshire between J14 and J12 have been removed, vehicles involved in traffic collision have been cleared. Delays remain on approach from # M53 but these should now start to ease.” ———-

There are long delays on the M56 heading out of Deeside this evening following a three vehicle collision between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).