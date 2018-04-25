Delays on the M56 heading from Deeside following a second collision

UPDATE:
Traffic released on the #M56 eastbound in #Cheshire after J15 #M53 following a traffic collision, @NWmwaypolice and our #TrafficOfficers have worked to clear vehicles with @NWAmbulance dealing with casualties. We all appreciate your patience while we dealt with this incident.
Another crash on the M56 has seen all traffic stopped eastbound between J15 M53 and J14.
Latest traffic report says:
Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and multi-vehicle accident on M56 Eastbound at J15 M53. Vehicles are moving using the exit slip road.
“Lane closures on the
#M56 in #Cheshire between J14 and J12 have been removed, vehicles involved in traffic collision have been cleared. Delays remain on approach from #M53 but these should now start to ease.”
There are long delays on the M56 heading out of Deeside this evening following a three vehicle collision between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).
Two lanes are reported to be closed and there is around a six mile queue stretching past the M53 turn off.
There is also six miles of queuing traffic on the westbound side of the motorway.
The crash involved a van and two cars, firefighters were called in to release one person trapped in a car.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews were called to a three vehicle road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M56 between junction 12 and 14. One person was trapped in a car and crews assisted paramedics in helping the casualty from the vehicle.”
Latest travel report for the area states:
‘Two lanes closed and very slow traffic due to accident, a van and two cars involved on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn). Lane one and two (Of three) is closed.’