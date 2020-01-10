News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following earlier collision

Published: Friday, Jan 10th, 2020
Update: Vehicle recovery has been completed and the carriageway re-opened.

Latest traffic report states: “Queuing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound after J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Congestion to J15 (M53 Interchange). Lane three (of three) was closed until around 13:45. Travel time is around 35 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: There are lengthy delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

The crash has happened on the Eastbound side just after Junction 14 the Chester Services, Helsby turn off.

The latest traffic report for the area says “Lane three remains closed, traffic was held around 12:35 for five minutes whilst traffic officers got on scene.”

Traffic is queuing back to the M53 turn, it is currently taking drivers an additional 30 minutes to travel on that section of motorway.

 

 

