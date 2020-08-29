Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Aug 2020

Updated: Sat 29th Aug

Delays on the A55 in Flintshire after caravan overturns

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

One lane is closed on the eastbound A55 in Flintshire after a caravan overturns.

Traffic Wales posted the picture of the caravan above which is blocking lane two of the carriageway at Northop Hall.

Traffic is queuing back top Pentre Halkyn.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Slow traffic due to overturned caravan on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Travel time is around 15 minutes.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Updated: Westbound A494 and A55 through Flintshire now clear

News

North Wales health board warning patients to be prepared for longer waits as it restarts after the Covid-19 pandemic

News

North Wales Police warns illegal rave organisers could be fined £10,000 ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

News

Welsh Government to increase face-to-face support services for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence

News

Social care leader warns there is no “automatic right” for indoor care home visits

News

Former World Professional Kickboxing champion set to open new Flintshire fitness academy

News

Emergency services including coastguard helicopter responding to River Dee incident

News

Clusters of Covid cases reported in Wales stemming from people returning from holidays abroad

News

Deeside secondary schools ask pupils to wear face coverings when they return next week

News





Read 493,323 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn