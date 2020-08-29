Delays on the A55 in Flintshire after caravan overturns

One lane is closed on the eastbound A55 in Flintshire after a caravan overturns.

Traffic Wales posted the picture of the caravan above which is blocking lane two of the carriageway at Northop Hall.

Traffic is queuing back top Pentre Halkyn.

#A55 J33 Northop Hall to J34 Ewloe loop travelling eastbound.

Lane two closure is now in place due to an overturned caravan. Traffic officers are on scene. Heavy congestion developing in the area. Take care when passing. pic.twitter.com/AVmYjwvXcP — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Slow traffic due to overturned caravan on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Travel time is around 15 minutes.”