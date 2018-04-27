A55 heading towards Deeside all clear following earlier congestion due to a collision

Update:

The A55 heading towards Deeside has cleared following earlier congestion due to a collision

Previous update:

There are reports of delays and queuing traffic on the A55 eastbound near Pentre Halkyn due to a collision.

In a post on social media Nick said: “Just passed westbound big tailbacks now road blocked. Car knocked a street light down.”

Police say there are no injuries.

Latest traffic report states:

“Queueing traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road, congestion to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

