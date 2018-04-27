independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

A55 heading towards Deeside all clear following earlier congestion due to a collision

Published: Friday, Apr 27th, 2018
Update:

The A55 heading towards Deeside has cleared following earlier congestion due to a collision

Previous update:

There are reports of delays and queuing traffic on the A55 eastbound near Pentre Halkyn due to a collision.

In a post on social media Nick said: “Just passed westbound big tailbacks now road blocked. Car knocked a street light down.”

Police say there are no injuries.

Latest traffic report states:

“Queueing traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road, congestion to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

