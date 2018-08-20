Website is undergoing some maintenance

Traffic easing on A55 eastbound near The Posthouse Roundabout following earlier accident

Published: Monday, Aug 20th, 2018
Share:

Update: Traffic easing on the A55 eastbound near The Posthouse Roundabout following earlier accident.

Previous report: The A55 is partially blocked on the eastbound carriageway just after junction 38 A483 Wrexham Road and Posthouse Roundabout.

Accident has occurred just after the entry slip road from the A483 Wrexham Road.

There’s around two miles of queues heading back towards Broughton with delays quoted 8 minutes.

More and when ….

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Another important step for Deeside based Hannaman

Thousands of spectators will head to Rhyl for the airshow this weekend

Extra traffic on M56 this coming weekend as 60,000 Creamfields goers descend on Daresbury

Flintshire youngsters can take first steps in a retail career with free training

Huge win for Nomads as they beat The New Saints 1-0 in Deeside

The A55 near Northop has cleared following the earlier crash and congestion

Police say missing man from Greenfield has been found

Police charge 14 year old youth over Mold ‘Silent Soldier’ damage

Police and public force way into car to rescue dog left inside at Broughton Retail Park

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn