News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales and Chester following a collision

Published: Friday, Feb 15th, 2019
Share:

Latest Update: All lanes are back open but there is congestion in the area.

Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Hapsford).

Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Also traffic is slowing on the opposite side of the M56 to look at the accident.

All traffic was being held between 16:10 and 16:20. Lane three (of three) was closed to allow the Highways get to the scene and assist.

All lanes re-opened at around 16:20. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: There are delays on M56 heading towards North Wales and Chester following a collision.

Traffic reports state all lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to accident on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Hapsford).

Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook).

Also traffic is slowing on the opposite side of the M56 to look at the accident.

Camera shows all traffic is being held as of 4.10pm

Lane three (of three) was closed to allow the Highways get to the scene and assist.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Delays on A55 near Bodelwyddan as Air Ambulance attends collision

More than £34 million set to be injected into Flintshire’s social housing

Police ask drivers to be ‘considerate’ on Saturday if heading to watch BelugaXL departure

Vic Studios say National Lottery funding ‘has enabled them to reach more people than ever before’

Change is on the menu for one of North Wales’ top food festivals.

Police in Chester appeal for witnesses after man assaulted and robbed near River Dee

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami and Cancer Research UK unite for World Cancer Day

No Deal Brexit – Without access to EU databases people in North Wales will “be put at risk” says Police Commissioner

First Minister’s Questions: Natural Resources Wales defended despite awful forestry creation figures


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn