Delays on M56 Eastbound from J14 following a multi vehicle collision

Update 2:

Excellent #Teamwork by @HighwaysNWEST @CheshireRCU #M56 J14 Eastbound All vehicle are now on the hard shoulder – The debris has been cleared from the Carriageway. We will both continue to deal with the RTC now on the hard shoulder. Please take care when passing. #MS21 #RL52 pic.twitter.com/0feZOuYjNC — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 8, 2019

Update 1: There are reports of long delays on the M56 from junction 14 at Hapsford following a multi-vehicle collision.

All Traffic was stopped temporarily stopped to allow for all vehicles involved to be moved to the hard shoulder.

There is around eight miles of queuing traffic.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Highways are now on scene sorting out the vehicle in the Live lane There are multiple vehicles involved. Please given them some time to get them moved to the hard shoulder. They are working as quickly as they can. They’ll get you moving as quick as they can.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“M56: Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Hapsford) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Lanes two and three (of three) were closed when traffic was held briefly to allow the traffic officers move the accident. All lanes re-opened at around 15:50. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 25 to 30 minute.”