News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on M56 Eastbound from J14 following a multi vehicle collision

Published: Monday, Apr 8th, 2019
Share:

Update 2: 

Update 1: There are reports of long delays on the M56 from junction 14 at Hapsford following a multi-vehicle collision.

All Traffic was stopped temporarily stopped to allow for all vehicles involved to be moved to the hard shoulder.

There is around eight miles of queuing traffic.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Highways are now on scene sorting out the vehicle in the Live lane There are multiple vehicles involved. Please given them some time to get them moved to the hard shoulder. They are working as quickly as they can. They’ll get you moving as quick as they can.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“M56: Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Hapsford) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Lanes two and three (of three) were closed when traffic was held briefly to allow the traffic officers move the accident. All lanes re-opened at around 15:50. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 25 to 30 minute.”

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party over Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler denies making comment

‘Location, Location, Location’ is back and Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers in the Flintshire area

Council leader nominee vows to restore trust and repair relations

Improvements needed at Flint High School despite some positives, say inspectors

Glyndwr University unveils latest social learning space

Updated: Hitler rant Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party

Arrest in Buckley following assault on police officer

‘Plethora’ of drugs seized in Connah’s Quay raid as police make a few points about current strategy

Education chief Ian Roberts expected to be named new leader of Flintshire Council


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn