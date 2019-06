There are delays on the A55 both ways near Broughton following a collision.

One lane closed and there queueing traffic eastbound after a vehicle collided with the central reservation between J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).

Lane one (Of two) was closed.

Traffic reports say there is queueing traffic westbound “due to people slowing to look at accident” on the opposite side.