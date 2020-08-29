Updated: Delays remain on A494 and A55 through Flintshire following earlier multi vehicle collision – all lanes back open

Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes are back open but congestion remains in the area.

#A55 travelling westbound between J33B Mold and J33 Northop – now clear. All vehicles have been removed from the carriageway and all lanes have now reopened. Heavy congestion remains in the area. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/zMcb8qr5NT — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020

Previous: There are reports of delays and queuing traffic on the westbound A494 Aston Hill to the A55 at Northop Hall following a multi-vehicle collision.

Traffic is also stationary on the A55 from Burntwood to Ewloe with delays quoted at around 20 minutes.

Multi vehicle collision on the #A55 travelling westbound between J33B Mold and J33 Northop. Congestion is now backing up to the #A494 Aston hill Traffic officers are on scene Expect delays. Take care if you're travelling in the area and leave plenty of time for your journey pic.twitter.com/P8380ACfZX — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020

One lane is also closed between Holywell and Caerwys due to a broken down vehicle.