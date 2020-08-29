Updated: Delays remain on A494 and A55 through Flintshire following earlier multi vehicle collision – all lanes back open
Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes are back open but congestion remains in the area.
#A55 travelling westbound between J33B Mold and J33 Northop – now clear.
All vehicles have been removed from the carriageway and all lanes have now reopened.
Heavy congestion remains in the area.
Heavy congestion remains in the area.

Thank you for your patience.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020
Previous: There are reports of delays and queuing traffic on the westbound A494 Aston Hill to the A55 at Northop Hall following a multi-vehicle collision.
Traffic is also stationary on the A55 from Burntwood to Ewloe with delays quoted at around 20 minutes.
Multi vehicle collision on the #A55 travelling westbound between J33B Mold and J33 Northop.
Congestion is now backing up to the #A494 Aston hill
Traffic officers are on scene
Expect delays.
Expect delays.

Take care if you're travelling in the area and leave plenty of time for your journey
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020
One lane is also closed between Holywell and Caerwys due to a broken down vehicle.
⚠️Broken down vehicle on the #A55 westbound J32 Holywell to J31 Caerwys in lane one⚠️
Congestion building in the area, please allow more time to travel⌚️#TrafficWalesAlerts
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 29, 2020
