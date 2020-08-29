Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Aug 2020

Updated: Sat 29th Aug

Updated: Delays remain on A494 and A55 through Flintshire following earlier multi vehicle collision – all lanes back open

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes are back open but congestion remains in the area.

Previous: There are reports of delays and queuing traffic on the westbound A494 Aston Hill to the A55 at Northop Hall following a multi-vehicle collision.

Traffic is also stationary on the A55 from Burntwood to Ewloe with delays quoted at around 20 minutes.

One lane is also closed between Holywell and Caerwys due to a broken down vehicle.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

North Wales health board warning patients to be prepared for longer waits as it restarts after the Covid-19 pandemic

News

North Wales Police warns illegal rave organisers could be fined £10,000 ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

News

Welsh Government to increase face-to-face support services for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence

News

Social care leader warns there is no “automatic right” for indoor care home visits

News

Former World Professional Kickboxing champion set to open new Flintshire fitness academy

News

Emergency services including coastguard helicopter responding to River Dee incident

News

Clusters of Covid cases reported in Wales stemming from people returning from holidays abroad

News

Deeside secondary schools ask pupils to wear face coverings when they return next week

News

Calls for councillors to reject plans new A55 drive thru plans near Holywell because of impact on countryside

News





Read 488,578 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn