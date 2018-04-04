independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roads now clear following earlier collision near Posthouse Roundabout

Published: Wednesday, Apr 4th, 2018
Update 10am: Police have updated to say all lanes have reopened.

Original information below…

There are reports of traffic queues forming on the A55 in both directions and the A483 Wrexham Road near the Posthouse roundabout following a four vehicle collision this morning.

In an update on social media at 9.15am Highways England said:

“#A483 northbound between #B5445 #Rossett and #A55 #Chester. We have reports of a collision. Emergency services are en route. Delays approaching 30 minutes on the #A483 northbound and both direction of the #A55. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Queueing traffic, partially blocked and long delays due to accident, four vehicles involved on A483 Wrexham Road at A55 J38 (Posthouse roundabout).

Congestion on A55 to J36a Chester Road (Broughton Shopping Park), on A55 Tarvin Road to J40 A51 (Vicars Cross Interchange) and on A483 to J7 B5102 Llay Road (Rossett).

 

