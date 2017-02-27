Delays on the M56 this morning after an earlier collision near junction 14

Update – 09:22:

Latest Traffic report.

Delays and very slow traffic due to earlier accident, four vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn), congestion on M56 to J15 M53.

Note change of details. All lanes have been re-opened. Lane three (Of three) was closed but all lanes re-opened around 08:30.

Originally reported as seven vehicles, now confirmed as four.

Update – 8:37

Police have said the M56 eastbound between j15-14, “scene now clear after earlier RTC” there are still delays and queues in the area as traffic clears.

There are long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside due to a multi-vehicle collision between junction 14 at Hapsford and junction 12 for Runcorn.

The collision happened around 7 am this morning, Monday February 27.

Heavy congestion on the M56 Eastbound between Dunkirk and Haspford. Please use an alternative route if possible. — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 27, 2017

Lane three (of three) is currently closed and there is very slow traffic due to the collision which is believed to involve up to four vehicles.

Traffic is queuing back to the A494 with traffic reports suggesting over an hour is being added to journeys for those heading east on the M56.

North West Motorway police say weather conditions are “bad this morning, heavy rain and spray are causing poor visibility and driving too fast in this weather causes collisions.”

Traffic camera views of the M56 near J15.