There are delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside this morning, the latest travel reports says there is over 6 miles of queuing traffic with delays at around 50 minutes.

There had been reports of a collision between junction 15 and 14, however, this has been cleared to the hard shoulder.

Latest travel report says:

“Traffic heavier than normal and queueing traffic on M56 Eastbound at J14 A5117 (Hapsford), congestion to A5117 / A494. Travel time is around 40 minutes. An accident was reported to be between J15 and J14 which is all on the hard shoulder. This may have briefly affect traffic on the main carriageway.”