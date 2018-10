Update: Traffic appears to have returned to normal following earlier incident.

Previous report: There are reports of heavy traffic along High Street in Connah’s Quay this evening.

A picture sent to Deeside.com shows police dealing with an incident on the main road near Deeside Motor Centre.

Details on the nature of the incident are unclear however Ian tweeted us to say: “Man collapsed in High St. Connahs Quay by balti nights (Zari) . Traffic quite bad.”