A55 Halkyn heading towards Deeside all lanes back open

UPDATE: – All lanes are back open traffic is back to normal.

There are reports of delays on the eastbound A55 near Holywell following a road traffic collision.

One lane is currently blocked as emergency services deal with the incident which happened just after 7am.

The accident happened between J32 and J32A, there’s around three miles of queuing traffic back to Pantasaph.

Latest travel reports say;

‘Slow traffic due to earlier accident on A55 Eastbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn), congestion on A55 to J31 A5026 / A5151 / B5122 (Caerwys). All lanes have been re-opened. Lane one (Of two) was closed. Affecting traffic towards Northop.’

There is slow traffic past the scene on the westbound carriageway due to ‘due to people slowing to look at accident on the opposite side on A55 ‘