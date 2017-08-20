Delays on the A55 eastbound due to an earlier collision near Halkyn

Update:

Road is now clear…

There are long delays on the A55 heading towards Deeside following reports of a multi-vehicle collision near Halkyn.

All lanes have reopened but traffic sensors show around six miles of stationary traffic stretching back to Pantasaph.

Sam said on Facebook:

“A55 Eastbound just after jct 32 crash in outside lane involving 3/4 cars…. I’m heading west so didn’t see exactly how many cars but it won’t help traffic at this time on a Sunday!!”

The latest traffic reports ays:

‘Very slow traffic due to earlier accident, multi vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound between J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road. All lanes have been re-opened. The road was partially closed until around 14:00’