Delay to trains running between Wrexham and Bidston this morning after one hit an ‘obstruction’ on the line.

There’s a 12 minute delay to trains running between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston this morning after one hit an ‘obstruction’ on the line Cefn-Y-Bedd.

Arriva haven’t said what the nature of the obstruction was however the line is open and trains are running with a slightly behind schedule.

In an update on the Arriva Trains Wales website the train company says:

“The 06:31 Wrexham General to Bidston due 07:28 has been delayed at Cefn-Y-Bedd and is now 15 minutes late.

This is due to this train hitting an obstruction on the line.”

The delay has having a knock on effect to later trains, so far the 07:31 Bidston to Wrexham Central will start late and is expected to run 12 minutes behind schedule.

Update: The 08:32 is expected to depart at about 08:49, 17 minutes late due to a fault on this train.

Keep an eye on train times here: https://www.journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales/