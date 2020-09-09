Degree show with a digital difference launches at Wrexham Glyndwr University

A degree show launch with a difference has been held by a group of postgraduate students and their lecturers at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The ‘Isolation 2020 Ynysu’ degree show has been built digitally, with work from each student set to graduate from Glyndwr’s MA Art Practice and MA Design Practice degrees being showcased at a specially-designed internet page – you can see the website here.

In lieu of the usual physical degree show, this year’s show is intended to be a year-long document of the students’ work – showcasing not only how the work came about, but also how it was affected by the current pandemic – and what happens as the students graduate and take their artwork out into the wider world.

This year’s show launch also took place digitally, with a special Zoom session where the artists, their families, lecturers and guests were able to meet, discuss the artwork and how it had been shaped by the events of this year, and much more.





Programme leader for the MA Art Practice and MA Design Practice courses, Dr Karen Heald, told attendees: “We are very, very pleased with what our students have achieved in a very difficult year. This website is not only intended to host their work now, but we also intend to keep adding to it throughout the year and have it as a living document of this year’s students’ work.”

Both Wrexham Glyndwr University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, and the Dean of the institution’s Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology, Professor Alec Shepley, also attended the show and spoke to the students about their work.

Professor Shepley told show attendees: “It has been a tough journey, but our students deserve praise for re-imagining their work over the year and for reacting to the situation we found ourselves in.

“For those of you whose show this is – we want to stay in touch with you, so please, do keep talking to us, telling us how you are doing – we want to share that journey.”

Following the preview, the show is now online and features work in a range of styles, including graphic novels, sculpture, video footage, sound art, ceramics and much more.

