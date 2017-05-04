Only 35% of those registered to vote in Flintshire voted in the 2012 local elections

Deeside voters head to the polls in local election – well some will.

Today is the day when voters in Flintshire and across Wales will have their say on who represents them on their local county council and town and community councils.

Everyone who is registered to vote should have received a card giving details of the polling station where they can cast their vote.

You don’t need to bring this on the day, but if you’ve not received one, you csn phone 01352 702327, 702329 or 702412 to find out where your polling station is – it may not be the same one as the last time you voted!

Most people will be voting in person at a polling station, and they are open from 7am to 10pm this morning.

When you arrive, you’ll be asked to confirm your name and address, and given your ballot paper. If you have any questions or you need assistance, there will be staff available to help you.

Just 35% registered to vote in Flintshire cast a vote in the 2012 local elections.

There are a number of Wards where seats are uncontested and Polling Stations will not be open.

These Polling Stations are listed below:

Bagillt Community Library, Bagillt

Trem Afon Community Hall, Holywell Road, Bagillt

Community Wing, Ysgol Bryn Garth, Penyffordd

Community Centre, Talacre

Canolfan, Ffynnongroyw

St John’s United Reformed Church Schoolroom, Flint

Cilfan Community Hall, Cornist, Flint

Youth Centre, North Road, Holywell

Community Centre, Holway

St. Davids Church Hall, St. Davids Lane, Mold

Youth Centre, Penyffordd

St. John the Baptist School, Chester Road, Penymynydd

Community Centre, Hafan Deg, Treuddyn