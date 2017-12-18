Deeside traffic update: A494 eastbound lane closures due to be lifted by 1pm

There’s currently around 1.5 miles of queuing traffic on the A494 eastbound along Aston Hill into Queensferry.

The build up of traffic due to lane closures following this morning’s fire at the Gateway to Wales hotel – report here.

Flintshire County Council say closures on the at Drome Corner Eastbound off-slip and the two lanes of the A494 eastbound dual carriageway will be removed by 1pm today.

The B5441 Welsh Road will remain closed until further notice.

Traffic not good today. Getting into Chester via Saltney was terrible this morning – took 1hr from Morrisons to Garden Lane. A494 w’bound was fine 30 minutes ago, but e’bound down to one lane past GTW hotel, so very slow down Aston Hill/Queensferry. Take care, everybody. — Izzie F-H (@BlueLass) December 18, 2017

The A55 at Ewloe was closed earlier following a four car collision, three people including a young girl taken to hospital, the road has since reopened and is flowing fairly freely.

A494||A548 Sealand Road – Queensferry.

One lane closed due to smoke blowing across the road and building fire at Gateway to Wales hotel on A494 Eastbound between A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) and A548 Shotwick Road (Flint / Deeside Turn Off). Also affecting A548 Sealand Road between A494 / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner) and Deeside Lane.

B5441 Station Road.

Station Road both ways closed due to smoke blowing across the road and building fire at Gateway to Wales hotel between Gladstone Street and A494 / A548 Sealand Road (Drome Corner).

A494 Queensferry

Queueing traffic and exit slip road closed due to building fire on A494 Eastbound at A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner), congestion on A494 to A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).