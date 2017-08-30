Deeside towbar maker fails to respond to offers of help despite threatening to make 94 local people redundant

Picture: BigWingUK/Google

It’s emerged a Deeside towbar manufacturer which is set to make 94 people redundant has failed to respond to offers of support from both the Welsh Government and Flintshire County Council.

Witter Towbars on the Deeside Industrial Estate has entered a 90-day consultation with its employees over proposed job losses, a move which will see manufacturing of towbars at the Deeside HQ cease.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has written directly to Witter Towbars after it emerged from speaking with Economy Secretary Ken Skates and with Unite the Union that the company has still not responded to offers of support.

Carl Sargeant said:

“Welsh Government officials have contacted the company twice and the council have also been in touch. I’ve written today to say that in order for me to pursue securing support from the Welsh Government team, the company needs to confirm they wish to have the support and advise me of the best person to contact.

“I’m sure they’ll agree with me that this period of consultation is an important one for preparation of the workforce. I hope the offer of support from agencies is welcomed and that I’ll be hearing back as soon as possible.”

The AM has also written to Jaguar Landrover to bring the consultation to their attention as one of Witter Towbars’ biggest buyers.

“I believe that Jaguar Landrover have recently signed a large contract with Witter Towbars,” he said.

“If this is the case, Jaguar Landrover may wish to have some input into the consultation given that it’s a company that prides itself on British manufacturing.

“The loss of 94 jobs is no small thing so naturally I’m doing all I can to stop it happening, to minimise the number of jobs lost, and if the worst does happen, to make sure those workers have the support that they need.”

Work is expected to be farmed out to countries where production costs will be lower, one insider told us it is likely to be Romania but that is unconfirmed, sales and administration jobs will remain on site.

Witter Towbars was founded in 1950 by the late Colin Witter operating from a converted cottage in Chester.

Witter saw an opportunity to meet the growing demand for easy to fit towing brackets for caravan and trailer owners who benefited from the increased leisure time in post-war Britain

Within ten years the company had outgrown its premises and moved to industrial buildings on the canal side within Chester.

In 1997 the company moved to its current HQ on Deeside Industrial Park.

The move allowed for a big expansion of the factory so to towbars could be manufactured on a larger scale and more efficiently.

The company which is now owned by Horizon Global European Holdings Limited employs 124 people.

Witter has been asked to comment.