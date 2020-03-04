News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside teens ‘meerkat or dog’ photo shortlisted for RSPCA Young Photographer Awards

Published: Wednesday, Mar 4th, 2020
A Deeside teenagers photo has been nominated for a top RSPCA award.

Fourteen animal snaps taken by youngsters ranging from aged 11 to 18 have been shortlisted for the animal charity’s competition.

The winner will be decided by votes cast online by members of the public.  

The shortlist of photographers includes 16 year old Evey Garner from Deeside with her photograph named ‘meerkat or dog’.

In December 2019, an official judging panel – made up of photographic experts including RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham, TV presenter Patrick Aryee and several industry professionals – announced the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2019. 

In part two of the competition – March 2020 – there is a special online poll, named ‘People’s Choice’, for the public to pick their winning photo from the Mobile Phone and Devices category featuring three age groups of Under 12s, 12-15s and 16-18 year olds plus the Picture Perfect Pets category.

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon.co.uk, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate.

Voting will be open for one week from today, Wednesday, 4 March, closing at 4pm on Wednesday, 11 March, and the winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page at 5pm the same day.

Online voting is now open for people to choose their favourite animal photo in the RSPCA’s ‘People’s Choice’, part of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

The shortlist of photographers:

Betsy-Bee Homewood, 11

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

The hungry friends

Becca Jones, 15

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Gotcha!

Freya Carnell, 17

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Loyal protector

Ella Slinn, 16

Bristol

Swift as the sea

Evey Garner, 16

Deeside, Flintshire

Meerkat or dog?

Abigail Flood, 16

Faversham, Kent

On the prowl

Abbey Wilkinson, 17

Norwich, Norfolk

Alley cat

Niamh Walker, 16

Reading, Berkshire

The eyes are the window to the soul

Mar’yam Ahmed, 17

Leicester, Leicestershire

Butterfly garden

Nicole Boyadjians, 11

Greenford, West London

Resting dragonfly

Libby Andrew, 16

Consett, Co. Durham

Happy Alf

Oliver Ross, 18

High Peak, Derbyshire

Patterns

Dylan Scott, 15

Spalding, Lincolnshire

Rescue hen

Bracken Williams, 15

Minehead, Somerset

Springtime fun

