Deeside school children join in ‘poignant’ service to remember local soldiers who fell in during WWI

Published: Monday, Nov 12th, 2018
School children from across Deeside and Flintshire joined dignitaries including Lord Barry Jones and members of the armed forces in ‘poignant’ service to remember Flintshire soldiers who fell in the First World War.

The service which took place at the Connah’s Quay and Shotton war memorial on Monday morning also saw local politicians, representatives from Scout and Guide groups, the Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance Wales attend.

School children and those representing their respective organisations lay poppies at the war memorial while the names of local men who lost their lives during WWI were called out.

The service was organised by the Shotton and Connah’s Quay Interservices Committee, Vice Chair Cllr Sean Bibby said:

“It was very poignant today seeing children lay poppies and recite poetry in memory of those who fell in the First World War.

Hopefully a new generation will now continue to honour their sacrifice and memory.

I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard and diligently to arrange the Services of Remembrance. I

t is especially encouraging hearing from Teachers how fascinated the children were to learn about local soldiers, the messages thanking them written on the poppies are very touching”

Claire Homard, Chief Officer for Education and Youth said he was “very proud” of how schools in Flintshire have responded to the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War. She said:

“It is vitally important that our children and young people understand the sacrifices made by so many in the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts since, to protect democracy and freedom.

Their participation in this commemorative event today on Deeside, and in many others on Remembrance Sunday across Flintshire, has given them a special opportunity to show their respect and bring real meaning to these historical events that they are, thankfully, too young to have had first-hand experience of.”

Following the service a reception was held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.

