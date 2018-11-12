Deeside school children join in ‘poignant’ service to remember local soldiers who fell in during WWI

Claire Homard, Chief Officer for Education and Youth said he was “very proud” of how schools in Flintshire have responded to the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War. She said:
“It is vitally important that our children and young people understand the sacrifices made by so many in the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts since, to protect democracy and freedom.
Their participation in this commemorative event today on Deeside, and in many others on Remembrance Sunday across Flintshire, has given them a special opportunity to show their respect and bring real meaning to these historical events that they are, thankfully, too young to have had first-hand experience of.”
Following the service a reception was held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.