Deeside school children join in ‘poignant’ service to remember local soldiers who fell in during WWI

School children from across Deeside and Flintshire joined dignitaries including Lord Barry Jones and members of the armed forces in ‘poignant’ service to remember Flintshire soldiers who fell in the First World War.

The service which took place at the Connah’s Quay and Shotton war memorial on Monday morning also saw local politicians, representatives from Scout and Guide groups, the Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance Wales attend.

School children and those representing their respective organisations lay poppies at the war memorial while the names of local men who lost their lives during WWI were called out.

The service was organised by the Shotton and Connah’s Quay Interservices Committee, Vice Chair Cllr Sean Bibby said: