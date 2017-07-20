Deeside residents reassured vital bus services aren’t at risk following rumours they are set to scrapped

Picture: mattybuzz.blogspot.co.uk/

Deeside residents have been reassured vital bus services are safe after rumours circulated they would end in September.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant said he has been approached by worried constituents in Connah’s Quay who had heard that the 8, 9 and X9 services would no longer run after August.

Those who live at the top of Wepre Lane, rely on the 9 and X9 services, from Mold to Wrexham via Chester, for travelling to Wrexham Maelor and Countess of Chester hospitals.

The number 8, from Mold to Sealand Manor, is essential for getting from Wepre Lane to shops on Connah’s Quay High Street, the Quay Shopping Centre, Shotton’s Chester Road West shops and Asda Queensferry.

“It’s understandable that residents who rely on these services were worried and I’m glad they contacted me,” said Mr Sargeant.

“I’ve written to Flintshire County Council and they have confirmed there are no plans to alter, reduce or withdraw these services this financial year.

“I hope this reassures constituents.”

The reason for the rumours is that the council have put the routes out to tender leading current operator Townlynx to de-register the services from 4th September.

The council have said there will be replacement services from this date and that the company running the services will depend on who wins the tender.

Unfortunately, Townlynx has taken the commercial decision to withdraw the T1 bus service since the beginning of the month. The company has complied with all legal requirements and Flintshire Council has no authority over this decision.