Deeside pub looks set to be demolished to make way for houses after permission granted

A pub on Deeside looks set to be demolished after plans to build up to seven new houses in its place were approved.

The owners of McLean’s Bar on Chemistry Lane in Pentre had previously put forward proposals to knock down the building and replace it with two-bedroom homes.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, agents acting on behalf of John and Pat McLean said they wanted to check whether housing would be considered for the site ahead of setting out more detailed plans.

A risk assessment was included with their application which concluded that the land would be at low risk of flooding.

The scheme has now been backed by officers from the local authority.

Architect Kevin Shone said in the forms that informal talks had been held with both the local authority’s planning department and Natural Resources Wales before entering the plans.

He said: “The owners of McLeans Pub wish to redevelop the site for housing.

“The proposal is to demolish the existing public house and construct housing, an indicative layout for seven two-bedroom houses with flood resilience measures is included with this application.

“The application is for outline approval with some matters reserved, the intention being to establish the principle of housing on this site.

“The accesses to the site would be from Chemistry Lane using the existing access points.”

McLean’s has been operated as a family run business for more than 16 years.

It hosts functions such as weddings and funerals, as well as selling food and drink.

Officers from Flintshire Council gave the development their approval using delegated powers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).