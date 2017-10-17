Deeside politicians welcome parliamentary debate on the use of mesh

Politicians have welcomed news of a parliamentary debate on the use of mesh tape in operations to cure prolapse, incontinence and hernia.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has been campaigning to suspend mesh use in Wales in support of constituent Maxine Cooper of Connah’s Quay. She has suffered years of excruciating complications after her mesh procedure and is slowly recovering after a removal operation.

Mr Sargeant is delighted to hear that Labour MP Emma Hardy has secured a debate on Wednesday, October 18, 9.30am-11am.

He said: “It’s fantastic that Emma Hardy has secured this debate, something Owen Smith MP and the Sling the Mesh campaign group have been trying hard for.

“Emma, Owen and I all have constituents whose lives have been blighted by mesh. Anything we can do to keep this issue in the public eye and get mesh suspended is very welcome.”

Maxine is one of many mesh victims across the UK – the Sling the Mesh Campaign group has a staggering 3,491 members at the time of going to press. She is too ill to travel to London for the debate so is pleased that her MP Mark Tami will be there to represent her.

Mr Tami said: “I am very pleased that my Labour colleague has managed to secure a debate on the risk of surgical mesh implants.

“Emma has heard tragic stories from her constituents, very much like myself, and agrees that these women should not suffer in silence.

“I will be attending the debate and representing constituents who are unable to attend, raising their concerns.

“We need to continue to raise awareness of the risks of vaginal mesh and debates like these are important as they keep it on the Government’s agenda.

“I’m glad this is finally being taken seriously with so many people pledging their support to the Sling the Mesh Campaign, I hope that the Government recognises the strength of feeling towards this and calls for a public inquiry into the use of mesh.”