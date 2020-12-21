Deeside personal trainer writes to clients struggling with COVID-19

A Deeside personal trainer and his team have written to clients struggling with the trials and tribulations COVID-19 has brought on.

They say there have been ‘up’s, down’s, success stories and dreaded news’ associated with their clients this year and that they should ‘look after themselves’.

Jack Sullivan, the owner of JS-PT, decided to co-write the message to his clients and those interested in his service to help over lockdown.

Jack – a former soldier – has been offering his services to the community at his original site in Connah’s Quay for a number of years.





Below are the key points they put together to help people over the next 3-4 weeks of lockdown, with Jack saying: “They will also be pleased to know that there isn’t a press-up, squat or piece of broccoli mentioned!”

The message is as follows:

“Looking after yourself first – sounds very selfish, but it’s so important that we do this before we try to or even think of helping others.

“How much more can we give others if we are good?

“The aim to be selfless comes from first being selfish, putting us first. Again, this way we can offer so much more, be so much more and help so much more when we are well.

“Even though it’s drilled into us that it’s a time for family and friends and being sociable (not so much this year) we shouldn’t feel bad for hiding in the bedroom with a book or going for a walk to get half an hour’s peace after a chaotic few weeks, days or hours!

“Knowing when to rest – the Christmas period for most is stressful anyway, and potentially more so now. The build up to it, the rush before it, then the lull after it.

“No time to think, to having too much time to think.

“Listening to your body and taking rest when needed is vital.

“Resting is NOT a cop out, it’s not lazy. When done at the right time it’s just as good as any workout or cleansing juice.

“Having a focus or plan for each day no matter what that is – this can be as big or small as you like. Over Christmas the days roll into one and we have no idea what day it is.

“Setting a mini task each day, and it’s just the tiny things, like real basic silly things.

“Why? Because it gives a sense of achievement, makes you feel good and feeds the brain. We are not talking about having 8 green vegetables and 300 litres of water per day either.

“Stuff like watching TV for 20 mins before doing anything, just having breakfast or just something to complete. Rest, walk, chill, TV, cook, catch up on a book.

“Comparison – comparison is the thief of joy, it really is, so avoid this where possible.

“We will keep this short. Comparing what you do, have, how you act to others is the quickest way to dampen your spirits.

“Easier said than done, but if you can catch yourself out doing this then you are onto a winner.

“Keep in touch with people – send a card, send a text, drop someone an unexpected phone call, Facebook message. Communication is key.

“Arrange a Zoom call, arrange a walk. At a time when we are told to isolate, we need to make sure we keep communicating and having interaction with others.

“Outdoors – the big one! Where you can, spend time outside.

“Walking, running, out with pets, family, out on your own – whatever. Weather won’t be 30 degrees and sunny, but it’s exposure to light, the outdoor smells and being active that helps boost our mood and feelings so maximise this.

“Keeping active in whatever way is key! We need as much ‘feel good’ as we can and this has got to be up there with the biggest pieces of advice.

“Take your time – the New Year is coming and it’s that time of year of goal setting for 2021.

“We want to make this clear for this year. DO NOT start off all guns blazing and wanting to jump out the blocks.

“Of course – aim big, dream big. But most of us fail in the first month because we don’t take into consideration the struggles we might face, the challenges coming up and life getting in the way.

“So be flexible and go easy on yourself. Think of what you want to do, then work on what you know you can honestly do.”