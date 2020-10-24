Deeside personal trainer gives advice regarding lockdown fitness

A Deeside personal trainer has given his advice for people in the community wanting to keep fit over the firebreak lockdown.

In the first of several articles to be published, Jack Sullivan will give his opinions on how to maximise the time spent over the next fortnight.

A former soldier and owner of JS-PT, Jack has two fitness studios based in Connah’s Quay and Mold but is forced to close them over the two week period.

To keep busy, he wanted to use the time well and help people who are unsure on how to keep fit and healthy whilst gyms and other fitness studios like his are closed.





He said: “Day one – a Saturday as well.

“We thought we would start at the very beginning with some level of planning and thought.

“Having some sort of plan is going to help – it’s just down to you and what is going to work best. Maybe a 14 day plan would help you or maybe day-to-day planning?

“Is it a plan for the family? For you health-wise? How you feel? How much you’ve done? – that is your decision.

“What we definitely don’t want is to overwhelm or aim to do too much, as this won’t help us in our journey. So, let’s keep this really simple.

“Think of what you would like to have done, where you would like to be in 14 days. Now think of the things you would need to get done to get there.

“Again, how much meat you put to the bones is up to you, so if it’s to run a hundred miles a day every day, then fine, but if it’s simply to see the 14 days out then that is also fine.

“You are much more likely to get stuff done, do more and want to achieve more when you have a plan in mind.

“Tomorrow we will be sharing another strategy, tip or piece of advice and yes it will all be simple, but simplicity and consistency is going to help all of us through this.

“We have made spreadsheets for our clients to track five things they want to do each day, and then it scores them. This way we can help them even more.”

If interested, email jack@js-pt.co.uk and ask for the two week plan.