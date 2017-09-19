Get a move on! Deeside organisations urge Brexit negotiators to make urgent progress on talks

More than 100 UK firms including two Deeside based organisations have written to Brexit Minister David Davis and EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, underlining the importance of making urgent progress in the next round of Brexit talks.

Signatories include Coleg Cambria and Deeside Industrial Estate headquartered Comtek along with other firms such as Centrica, Zurich Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and Harrods.

In the letter organised by the CBI, business chiefs representing more than one million employees in both the UK and EU have urged negotiators on both sides to strike a transitional deal on Brexit ahead of a fourth round of talks next week.

The letter says;

Our businesses need to make decisions now about investment and employment that will affect economic growth and jobs in the future. Continuing uncertainty will adversely affect communities, employees, firms and our nations in the future. Businesses across the EU and UK are clear: being able to plan for a transition of up to 3 years that avoids a cliff edge is critical for our collective prosperity. We are therefore writing to urge both sides to be pragmatic and determined to move to the next stage of the negotiations. Until transitional arrangements can be agreed and trade discussed the risk of ‘no deal’ remains real and has to be planned for, with inevitable consequences for jobs and growth on both sides. We ask you to ensure that substantive progress is achieved during the upcoming negotiations. Only this will give certainty on the rights of EU and UK citizens working abroad and enable discussion of transitional arrangements in October and trade, by the end of the year. Our shared interests vastly outweigh our differences, and we stand ready to help in any way we can to secure a successful outcome for the people and communities of the UK and the EU.

The full list of companies that signed the letter:

AON, AVK UK, Adnams Brewery, Alderley, Amcanu, Amtico Flooring, Ardmel Group, Auto Styling Truckman Group, BAM Nuttall, BHSF, BT Group, Bibby Line Group, Bishop Fleming, Bluestone Resort, Boge Compressors, Brian Hyde, CBRE, Cadent Gas, Centrica, Chapel Down Group, Charles Wells, Cole and Son, Coleg Cambria, Comtek Group, Cranswick, DAKS Simpson Group, Dalepak, Danlers, Devenish Nutrition, Don Whitley Scientific, Dragados, durhamlane, ENGIE, EnviroVent, FW Thorpe, Flowlens, Ford of Europe, Friisberg and Partners, Fuller, Smith and Turner, GKN, GRS Group, GUPTA Smart Energy, GVA, Gateshead College, Gatwick Airport, General Electric, Gieves & Hawkes, Gleeds Corporate Services, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Green Energy Options, Greenyard Fresh UK, Hallmark Cards, Harrods, Helen Amy Murray, Hermes Parcelnet, IBM United Kingdom, Identity Consult, Imerys Minerals, Incommunities Group, Integrity Print Ltd, J. Murphy & Sons, Jaguar Landrover Automotive, Johnson & Johnson, Jones Bros. Ruthin, Josephine Home, KEB, Kingsdown Compressed Air Systems, Kioti UK, Legrand Electric, Lewden Metal Products, Load-Lok Manufacturing, London City Airport, Manchester Airports Group, ManpowerGroup, Markes International, Marshfield Bakery, Medicash, Mercer, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Moon Consulting, Morningside Pharmaceuticals, Mott Macdonald Group, Moy Park, Mulberry Group, Norbrook Laboratories, Omobono, PCME, Pinsent Masons, Prospa, RENOLIT Cramlington, RSA Group, Rank Brothers, Redwood Technologies Group, Rococo Chocolates, Rosewood London, Royal Crown Derby, Ryder Architecture, Saint-Gobain SA, Shawbrook Bank, Signum Corporate Communication, Smurfitt Kappa Group, Specialist People Services Group, St Austell Brewery, Stormpress, Sungift Solar, TWI Ltd, Tails Cocktails, The Maxol Group, Titon Holdings, Unipart Group, University of Salford, Vianet Group, wagamama, W&R Barnett, WDH, Ward Hadaway, Wates Group, Welbilt UK, Wessex Water Services, Yeo Valley, Yorkshire Building Society, Zurich Insurance Group.