Deeside MP raises concerns with council over parents using bus stops to park during school runs

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has called on Flintshire County Council to get to grips with parking issues near Ewloe Green Primary School.

The MP has written to the council after pictures were posted on social media of school-run parents parking at a bus stop on Mold Road in Ewloe preventing a bus from being able to pull alongside the kerb.

The pictures posted on the @LOSBCFlintshire, the ‘Louise Oldfield school bus campaign‘ twitter page show up to four cars obstructing the Arriva x4 bus service from using the bus stop during morning school drop off time.

The photographs which were taken last week show cars parked at the bus stop which is clearly marked with yellow writing and yellow lines, they were shared with the Deeside MP who responded saying; “Shocking, I will be writing today to ask for tighter enforcement”

In a letter to the council’s Chief Executive Colin Everett, Mr Tami writes;

I have recently been made aware, by a number of concerned constituents, of cars illegally parking in bus stops. There seems to be quite an issue in the area recently, especially around schools. Buses being forced to pull up on roads rather than in the stops presents a number of safety issues. Besides the obvious problem with congestion, it is also dangerous for the passengers, who are quite often young children, who are forced to get out on busy roads. Which has been the case outside Ewloe Green CP School this week. I appreciate that parking is at a premium around schools especially around 9am and 3pm, however these sorts of reports are obviously concerning and I feel tighter enforcement may be required. I’d therefore appreciate your attention to this and would welcome any efforts to work towards a solution. Mark Tami MP Letter to Flintshire County Council

Mr Tami has been a long time supporter of the Louise Oldfield School Bus Campaign – Louise a Connah’s Quay High school pupil was just 11 years old when she was tragically killed by a bus in 2001 while on her way home.

The campaign set up in her memory by her mum Lynne Chick, is calling for safer bus travel for school children and wants designated school buses so children can travel safety to and from school.

Commenting on the parking issue outside the school Mr Tami said;

“I think it is imperative that we ensure the safety of children getting to school. I have long supported the Louise Oldfield School Bus Campaign that campaigns for school buses for school children.

A number of children however still rely on public buses to get to school. It is therefore very concerning for me to hear reports of cars parked in bus stops, presenting an obvious danger to both children and parents.

There needs to be a combined effort with the schools, the parents and the Council to address this issue, adequate parking must be provided whilst not compromising children’s safety.”

Arriva Buses say the issue is a major concern for them and would welcome greater enforcement.

Regional Risk Manager for Arriva, Ray Cowpe, said:

“Parking around schools is a major concern for Arriva. As well as the issues highlighted, there are additional concerns in relation to lack of access to kerbs, essential for the opening of the ramp for passengers in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

There are added concerns for parents and guardians boarding and alighting with prams, and passengers of all ages suffering from mobility issues.

Looking after the safety of passengers is our utmost priority. We would welcome additional enforcement and would like the opportunity to share with the local authority our areas of concern.”

Deeside.com understands officers from the council’s ‘Streetscene’ department will now monitor and review current parking issues outside the school and will look at long term plans to make safety improvements where possible.

Enforcement officers have in the past attended the school to monitor parking at pick up and drop off times.

For those parents who rely on cars to get children to and from school there appears to be very few options in terms of drop of points.

One idea which has been considered is the use of Ewloe social club car park around 300 metres from the school entrance.

Flintshire’s road safety team have discussed the potential of a ‘walking bus system’ for parents to park in the social club car park and walk the children to the school.

Enforcement officers do regularly attend the school to monitor and enforce the parking regulations during pick up and drop off times, they were seen in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said:

“The Council takes road safety around schools and at bus stops very seriously and is committed to improving the road environment and safeguarding pupils at school sites through education, enforcement and, where feasible, engineering measures.

Any areas highlighted as being problematic will be reviewed and, if required, enforcement of illegal parking will be undertaken.”