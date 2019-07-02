Deeside MP presents Ysgol Ty Ffynnon with National Nurturing prize.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami recently presented Ysgol Ty Ffynnon with National Nurturing prize.

Nurture UK is a national organisation promoting access to education for all.

It has developed a range of interventions and support to give vulnerable children and young people the opportunity to overcome difficulties inhibiting their progress and limiting their life chances.

One of the initiatives is the National Nurturing Schools Programme which aims to develop staff personally and professionally whilst embedding a nurturing culture throughout their schools, enhancing teaching and learning, promoting healthy outcomes for children and young people.

Ysgol Ty Fynnonn is the first school in Wales to receive the prize and local MP, Mark Tami, was asked to present them with their certificate.

Mark Tami MP said; “It’s vitally important that all young people are given the opportunity to get a good education. It is true that mental wellbeing can become a barrier to some children, preventing them from fulfilling their potential.

“I believe this initiative is a very good one as it aims to reduce the likelihood of that happening. The training received will go a long way in developing an inclusive and supportive culture.

“It was a great privilege to present Ysgol Ty Ffynnon with this certificate and I hope other schools in the constituency look to complete the award.”

For more information on the award and what Nature UK do, then please visit; https://www.nurtureuk.org/our-services/training/national-nurturing-schools-programme