Deeside MP Mark Tami support for high flying apprentices

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami welcomed local apprentices to House of Commons.

Apprentices from Flintshire were joined by Mark Tami in the House of Commons this week to celebrate the 11,000 apprenticeships provided by the UK’s Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries.

They were amongst 100 apprentices from some of Britain’s leading aerospace, defence, security and space companies who attended the ADS Parliamentary Reception.

Organised by the trade organisation ADS Group, and sponsored by UTC Aerospace Systems, the event recognised the valuable contribution apprentices make to our important, high-skill manufacturing industries, and highlighted the world-leading technologies that many of the apprentices are working to develop.

Mark Tami said:

I was delighted to welcome apprentices from Alyn and Deeside to the House of Commons. Apprentices play such an important role in communities and Alyn and Deeside is no different. The reception was an excellent opportunity to meet young people working towards highly-skilled and rewarding careers. The Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries are pivotal to both the national and local economy and it’s great to see them investing in the future. These apprentices are great ambassadors for our local area and the UK’s advanced manufacturing industries.

Paul Everitt, Chief Executive of ADS Group, said: