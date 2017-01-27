Deeside MP Mark Tami pledges his commitment to today’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

Services are being held across Wales to honour those who were murdered during the Holocaust and to pay tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Today is #HMD2017 – together we remember 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, victims of Nazi persecution & subsequent genocides. — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) January 27, 2017

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) takes place on 27 January each year and is a time for everyone to remember the victims of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment this week, in doing so pledging his commitment to today’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

Friday 27th January marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

Thousands of commemorative events have been held by schools in the run up to HMD across the UK, remembering all the 6 million mostly Jews who died in the genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’