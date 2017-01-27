Deeside MP Mark Tami pledges his commitment to today’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

Services are being held across Wales to honour those who were murdered during the Holocaust and to pay tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.
Today is #HMD2017 – together we remember 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, victims of Nazi persecution & subsequent genocides.
— H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) January 27, 2017
Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) takes place on 27 January each year and is a time for everyone to remember the victims of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment this week, in doing so pledging his commitment to today’s Holocaust Memorial Day.
Friday 27th January marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.
Thousands of commemorative events have been held by schools in the run up to HMD across the UK, remembering all the 6 million mostly Jews who died in the genocides.
The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’
After signing the Book of Commitment, Mark Tami MP commented:
It’s so important that Holocaust Memorial Day maintains its importance, particularly now as the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history.
It’s an opportunity for people from Alyn and Deeside and across the country to pay their respect to the victims and pay tribute to the survivors.
It is a day of reflection I would encourage my constituents to show their support.
Karen Pollock MBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said:
Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.
We are very grateful to Mark Tami for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.