Deeside MP Mark Tami calls Government attempt to suspend Parliament a “threat to democracy”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has said he is “outraged” by Boris Johnson’s attempts to shut down Parliament.

The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return from recess next week – only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Parliament will then resume on October 14 which means the time MPs have to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October would be cut.

The move is seen by remainer MPs as an attempt to limit their influence on proceedings so the government can force through a No-Deal.

Mark Tami MP branded the move a “threat to democracy” he said; “Boris Johnson may suggest that it is common procedure for the Commons to break up for the conference period during the autumn, but make no mistake about it, this is just a way of shutting MPs out and limiting their influence.

“Johnson knows he does not have the mandate or the support of MPs to force through a No-Deal and that is why he is taking this action.

“This is the biggest political crisis since the Second World War, MPs need to be in Parliament debating it – that’s what the people who voted them in expect. This recent attempt to concentrate power in the hands of the government is deeply dangerous and a threat to democracy.”

The move also comes just a day after a cross-party contingent of opposition MPs met at Church House in Westminster, symbolically where MPs met during the Second World War, and signed the Church House declaration.

The declaration said shutting down parliament would be “an undemocratic outrage at such a crucial moment for our country, and a historic constitutional crisis”.

Mark Tami was one of the over 200 MPs who signed the declaration and said;

“We as MPs were voted in by the public to represent them and act in their interests, it’s not right that we could effectively be frozen out of contributing to the biggest political issue in a generation. The signatories have vowed to use whatever democratic measures possible to ensure that the people’s parliament is not gagged.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford claimed proroguing Parliament would “close the doors on our democracy” he said: “Boris Johnson fought a referendum campaign to put power back in the hands of Parliament and now he wants the Queen to close the doors on our democracy. The Leave campaign claims are unravelling. It’s time to put this to the people.”

The move to suspend Parliament is the “normal process” according to the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Paul Davies AM, he said:

“As this is a new Government with a new Prime Minister it is appropriate that a Queen’s Speech takes place so that the Government can set out its priorities. This is the normal Parliamentary process and if the UK Government didn’t do it then opponents would soon complain if it wasn’t done.”

Former Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies AM added:

“A prorogation normally happens every autumn and it is well established, standard parliamentary practice for a new government to have a Queen’s Speech, despite the widespread outrage and meltdown today from Remainers in the Welsh political establishment.

This is the longest Parliament since the English Civil War and a new Queen’s Speech will allow the government to bring forward a new bold domestic agenda that improves public services, fights crime, invests in infrastructure and cuts the cost of living.

At the core of the new legislative programme will be the Government’s number one legislative priority – if a new deal is agreed – to introduce a Withdrawal Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before 31st October.

“The Prime Minister and UK Government should be commended for doing its job as we prepare for and approach Brexit.”