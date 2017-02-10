Deeside MP fuming over leaked Government document stating steel is a low priority.

A leaked document seen by the The Times newspaper, shows the Government has ranked British industry in order of how much assistance Downing Street believes the sector will need once Brexit talks begin.

British industries have been categorised into three priorities; high, medium and low, and steel is amongst the low priorities alongside a number of other sectors including oil and gas.

Mark Tami MP has slammed this document having only this week received assurances from the Government that they are committed to creating an environment for investment and growth.

Mark Tami MP for Alyn and Deeside said;

It’s very embarrassing for the Government that this document has been leaked. It only confirms what we have known for some time now – that the steel industry remains very low down on the Government’s agenda. It’s extremely concerning that only this week I received a letter from a Government Minister explaining that steel remains a priority, and now we are finding out that the steel industry is a ‘low priority’ in Brexit negotiations. I can assure you that I will do my utmost to ensure the steel industry is a high priority during the negotiation process and I will keep pressing the Government to deliver for what is a key industry.

The Government released a statement about the leaked document;

‘We do not comment on partial accounts of leaked documents . . . We have been doing detailed work to prepare for the negotiation, analysing more than 50 sectors and cross-cutting issues,’

While the steel industry may have been marked as “low” priority by the Government other prominent Deeside industries are set to for a boost if the document is to be believed, priority assistance will be handed to the aerospace and car making sectors, both are amongst a group deemed to be a high priority for the Uk Government.

Toyota and Airbus have expressed concerns over the prospect of a “hard Brexit”