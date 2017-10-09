Deeside Leisure Centre organised firework display 2017

The 5th of November falls on Sunday this year, many Bonfire Night celebrations in Flintshire are taking place on the Saturday including one of the biggest events around, the North Wales Fire and Rescue service display at Deeside Leisure Centre.

Thousands of people turn up for the spectacular annual display by the Fire Service, the proceeds of the event go to deserving causes around Deeside.

The events starts at 7pm with lighting the bonfire and the firework display 20 mins later.

There will be a funfair and refreshments available.

The event is behind Deeside leisure Centre with admissions of;

£3 per adult £1 per child (under 16) £5 family of four (price subject to confirmation)

Rhyl – Sunday 5th November at Showground Rhuddlan at 7.30pm

Colwyn Bay – Friday 3rd November at Eirias Park at 7.30pm

Mold – Saturday 4th November at Mold Alex Football Ground at 6pm.

Firework Safety.

Stuart Millington, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said,

“Every year, countless people are badly injured and burnt in the run up to the bonfire season when lighting bonfires and setting off fireworks. Organised community events in North Wales definitely provide the best value for money for entertainment and also ensure that families no longer need to risk the dangers of back garden bonfire and fireworks parties.

The Firework Safety Code:

Only buy fireworks marked BS 7114.

Don’t drink alcohol if you’re setting off fireworks.

Keep fireworks in a closed box.

Follow the instructions on each firework.

Light at arm’s length, using a taper.

Stand well back.

Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.

Always supervise children around fireworks.

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.

Never give sparkles to a child under five.

Keep pets indoors.

“It is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under the age of eighteen years old. Many types of fireworks are banned from sale to the public. Throwing fireworks in a public place is also illegal – a fine of up to £5000 awaits anyone convicted.”