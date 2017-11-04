Deeside Leisure Centre organised firework display 2017

The 5th of November falls on Sunday this year and it looks like many Bonfire Night celebrations will take place on Saturday, November 4.

Arguably the biggest event in the region is the annual North Wales Fire and Rescue service display at Deeside Leisure Centre, this will also take place on Saturday, November 4.

Thousands of people turn up for the spectacular display put on by the Fire Service, proceeds from the event go to deserving causes around Deeside.

The events starts at 7pm with lighting the bonfire and the firework display 20 mins later.

There will be a funfair and refreshments available.

The event is behind Deeside leisure Centre with admissions of;

£3 per adult £1 per child (under 16) £5 family of four (price subject to confirmation)

Mold Alex FC bonfire and display Saturday, November 4.

Bonfire lit at 7pm with firework display at 7.30pm

Penyffordd & Penymyndd Saturday November 4

Bonfire and Fireworks display at the War Memorial Institute, Penymyndd Road. Gates open at 6.30pm. Price Adults £2, children £1.

Buckley Festival Fireworks Sunday November 5

From 6.30pm – Higher Common, Hawkewsbury Road – Free event though a collection will be made on the night for distribution t local charities.

Buckley Fire Crew will be in attendance, first aid cover will be provided by North East Wales Search and Rescue.

Firework Safety.

Stuart Millington, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said,

“Every year, countless people are badly injured and burnt in the run up to the bonfire season when lighting bonfires and setting off fireworks. Organised community events in North Wales definitely provide the best value for money for entertainment and also ensure that families no longer need to risk the dangers of back garden bonfire and fireworks parties.

The Firework Safety Code:

Only buy fireworks marked BS 7114.

Don’t drink alcohol if you’re setting off fireworks.

Keep fireworks in a closed box.

Follow the instructions on each firework.

Light at arm’s length, using a taper.

Stand well back.

Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.

Always supervise children around fireworks.

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.

Never give sparkles to a child under five.

Keep pets indoors.

“It is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under the age of eighteen years old. Many types of fireworks are banned from sale to the public. Throwing fireworks in a public place is also illegal – a fine of up to £5000 awaits anyone convicted.”