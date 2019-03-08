Deeside industrial units left derelict for more than two decades could be replaced

Two business units which have lain empty for more than 20 years could be demolished and replaced.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council to knock down two buildings located on First Avenue, near the entrance to Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Park.

The company behind the proposals said it hoped the development, which fronts onto Parkway and the A548 Shotwick Road, would help to breathe new life into the area.

Representatives from Columbia Threadneedle Property Investments said a management suite had also been included in the plans at the request of the local authority.

It would be used to house the estates team which oversees the industrial estate and allow them to welcome visitors.

In a planning statement, they said: “The principle design strategy is to rationalise and improve Deeside Industrial Park to bring new life and attract new opportunities.

“The development aims to be ambitious, sustainable and offer high quality opportunities to meet economic growth aspirations of the county.

“The units were constructed in the 1980s but have not been occupied for over 20 years so have become dilapidated.

“They no longer meet the needs of a modern industrial unit.

“A pre-application meeting was held on site in May and formal written feedback was received in June 2018.

“The council welcomed the development proposal and the economic benefit it would bring to the area.

“The council particularly welcome the inclusion of a management suite which is something that the council has been wanting to see for a long time in Deeside Industrial Park.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

Anyone who wishes to give feedback has until March 29 to respond.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-April.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).