Two sites on Deeside in running for jobs boosting Heathrow Airport logistics hub

Representatives from Heathrow Airport will be in Flintshire today for the first of a series of site visits to Wales as they begin the search for airport logistics hub sites.

Heathrow has committed to create the four logistic hubs to widen the supply chain and ensure the extensive build programme associated with the airport expansion is resilient, sustainable and cost effective.

The airports expansion is the first major infrastructure project in the UK to pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs which will pre-assemble components for the expansion.

Deeside has two sites of the six sites in Wales being considered by Heathrow, Tata Shotton and the Airfields – Northern Gateway site are both in running for the airport logistics hub.

A logistic hub in Deeside would play a key part in the delivery of a proposed third runway construction, bringing jobs and economic boost to Wales.

Looking forward to welcoming @yourHeathrow to North Wales this morning. Flintshire is shortlisted for sites to deliver a new logistics hub to support @HeathrowAirport expansion. #opportunities pic.twitter.com/a8KVbT57ms — Aaron Shotton (@AaronShotton) 17 May 2018

Deeside will make it’s pitch for a hub when Chair of North Wales Growth Board Cllr Aaron Shotton, Welsh Economy Secretary Ken Skates, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and key regional stakeholders meet the Heathrow team led by Heathrow Expansion Programme Director Phil Wilbraham.

.@AlunCairns tells the @HeathrowAirport delegation that @UKGovWales and @WelshGovernment recognise the value of locating a logistics hub in Wales and will strive to do all theycan to ensure Wales benefits. pic.twitter.com/7bw8uDNYGi — UK Government Wales (@UKGovWales) May 17, 2018

Bill Duckworth, Tata Steel site manager at Shotton in North Wales, said:

“Our site already produces the best building system products available and would make an ideal choice for one of the proposed Heathrow extension Logistics Hubs. This would present an ideal opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Heathrow not just as a hub, but possibly as a major supplier too. We have the land, the road, rail and sea links to the rest of the UK required by this landmark project and – most importantly – the belief to see what this can mean for the economies of Wales.”

A logistics hub in Deeside could bring a huge boost to smaller businesses in the region, Tim Colman, Spokesman for The Federation of Small Businesses said:

“The concept of establishing Logistics Hubs across the UK will really benefit small businesses nationwide – not just those near London. For many small business owners, this will be the first opportunity to join the supply chain for such a prestigious national infrastructure project – and in many cases in the Logistics Hubs that are not far from their own working base. “This is a win – win situation as it is widely accepted that small businesses are able to work flexibly to meet clients’ requirements, whilst offering excellent value for money.”

