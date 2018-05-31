Deeside Ice Rink to reopen on Friday following week long closure

Deeside Leisure Centre expect the ice rink to open as normal on Friday morning following a week long closure.

The rink was put out of action last Thursday due to a technical fault with its air chiller, that meant the ice surface was too thin to skate on.

An alternative air chiller has now been sourced and Aura, the not-for-profit, organisation which took over the running of leisure centre from Flintshire County Council, say it is hopeful that the rink will re-open for public skating on Friday.

However, Aura say they are not able to run the late night Ice Hockey sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A spokesperson for Aura said: “We appreciate the patience of our valued customers and look forward to welcoming them to the Ice Rink again.”

Opening times and further information can be found at (link: https://aura.wales/leisure/deeside-ice-rink) aura.wales/leisure/deesid… or on 01352 704200.

[📸 Aura]