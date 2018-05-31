independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Deeside Ice Rink to reopen on Friday following week long closure

Published: Thursday, May 31st, 2018
Deeside Leisure Centre expect the ice rink to open as normal on Friday morning following a week long closure.

The rink was put out of action last Thursday due to a technical fault with its air chiller, that meant the ice surface was too thin to skate on.

An alternative air chiller has now been sourced and Aura, the not-for-profit, organisation which took over the running of leisure centre from Flintshire County Council, say it is hopeful that the rink will re-open for public skating on Friday.

However, Aura say they are not able to run the late night Ice Hockey sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A spokesperson for Aura said: “We appreciate the patience of our valued customers and look forward to welcoming them to the Ice Rink again.”

Opening times and further information can be found at aura.wales/leisure/deesid… or on 01352 704200.

