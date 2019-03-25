Deeside HR professional celebrated at Wales HR Awards

A Deeside-based HR expert was recognised at the 2019 Wales HR Awards, an event that celebrates the achievements of HR professionals across Wales, on Friday 22 March.

Mags Kerns received the Best HR Professional in Manufacturing and Engineering award for her role at Deeside-based snack food maker Calbee.

Launched in 2017, the Awards ceremony is the flagship event of the Wales HR Network, a leading professional thought sharing and networking group created and run by Cardiff-based commercial law firm Darwin Gray and Acorn, Wales’ leading recruitment specialist.

Hosted by Sian Lloyd, the Awards recognise the best HR professionals at all levels, from apprentices to directors, and organisations as a whole across various industry sectors in Wales – showcasing the commitment, hard work and achievements of individuals and teams within the HR profession over the last 12 months.

Speaking about her win, Mags said:

“I am delighted with this accolade, since joining Calbee UK in its start-up phase 4 years ago, I’ve been lucky to have a blank canvas from which to develop a HR strategy and infrastructure for this new business.

I have looked for innovative ways to approach colleague development, wellbeing, engagement, and reward and recognition, as well as working with our local communities. We have ambitious growth plans here at Calbee UK and I am committed to making Calbee a great place to work!”

Darwin Gray’s Head of Employment Law and HR Fflur Jones said:

“The Wales HR Awards were created to celebrate HR professionals across the country and it is fantastic to be able to once again shine the light on North Wales.

Mags’ work will not only be a benefit to her organisation but also to the workforce in Flintshire. A well-deserved winner.”

Director of Operations for North Wales at Acorn Recruitment Christian Ash added:

“Mags has developed a holistic HR strategy for Calbee, which is values- led and places people at its centre.

Her ethos promotes learning and development and she is committed to solving Flintshire’s skill shortage by enrolling colleagues onto apprenticeship programmes to develop a talented workforce.

The team at Acorn and at our Wales HR Network partners Darwin Gray look forward to seeing what Mags, our other winners and the profession as a whole can achieve in Wales over the coming months.”