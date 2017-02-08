Deeside housebuilder Redrow reports record first half to year

Deeside-based Redrow has posted record results for the first six months of the year and has forecast more significant growth

The Ewloe headquartered business reported this morning a pretax profit of £140m for the six months ended December 31, up from £104m for the same period last year, up 35%.

The company smashed its half-year sales record with revenue from new homes’ in the first six months of the 2017 financial year increased by 26% to £733m, the number of increase legal completions rose by 13% to 2,178.

This helped drive up group revenue by nearly a quarter to £739m, another record.

Chairman Steve Morgan said in November sales were still on the up post Brexit with the strongest growth was in areas which voted to leave the EU.

Redrow purchased Radleigh Homes a regional housebuilder based in the East Midlands at the beginning of the month which will form the basis of a new division for the Group.

Steve Morgan, Chairman of Redrow, said