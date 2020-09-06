Deeside fundraiser completes her first-ever 10k challenge just weeks after taking up running

A Deeside fundraiser has completed her first-ever 10k challenge just weeks after taking up running and in doing so has raised hundreds of pounds for the Saltney Neuro Therapy Centre.

Sarah Way, a director for the non-profit organisation RainbowBiz, completed her challenge on Sunday and is now contemplating a half marathon for her next fundraising run.

The 47 yr old took up running as a way of keeping fit during lockdown and decided to do the hugely popular ‘Couch to 5k’ challenge, a running plan for beginners which involves three runs a week, with a different schedule for each of the 9 weeks.

Sarah hadn’t participated in sport since her school days but after nine weeks of training Sarah was able to go from being out of breath after 60 seconds to being able to run for over 40 minutes.





She wanted to go one step further and signed up for the #GreatManchesterRun, which is to be carried out independently due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Knowing how important the services offered by the Neuro Therapy Centre are, as her wife lives with Multiple Sclerosis and has used the services offered, Sarah decided to create a fundraiser.

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself to support the Neuro Therapy Centre to provide a safe and supportive environment for people with neurological conditions and their families.

“The symptoms and stress of Multiple Sclerosis and other conditions do not simply stop because of a global pandemic; the Neuro Therapy Centre continues to need our support as every organisation is struggling to make ends meet at this time.”

Jane Johnston-Cree MCSP, Centre Director at the Neuro Therapy Centre, said: “The Neuro Therapy Centre is delighted that Sarah is fundraising for them in their 35th year, particularly since so many of their planned anniversary events have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

“Individual fundraising is so important in helping us continue to run our services, which are now happening online, and to reach out to people who may benefit from our support.

After completing the 10k challenge on Sunday Sarah said: “Thanks to everyone so much! I am truly blown away by all your support! Also thank you SO much for your donations!! Next stop…half marathon perhaps?”

💜🏃‍♀️💜 Sarah’s 10k Charity Run UPDATE 💜🏃‍♀️💜 SHE’S DONE IT!!!! Posted by RainbowBiz Hippy Shop on Sunday, September 6, 2020

“If you would like to sponsor Sarah and help raise more funds for the Neuro Therapy Centre, please visit the online sponsorship page here: https://www.neurotherapycentre.org/fundraisers/sarahs-mygreatmanchesterrun-10k-challenge.

