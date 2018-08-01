independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Deeside firefighters tackle ‘major fire’ overnight at Kronospan in Chirk

Published: Wednesday, Aug 1st, 2018
Five fire crews including Deeside based firefighters were called to a major blaze at a factory in Chirk last night.

Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night Wrexham.com reported that a fire had broken out at Kronospan.

‘Thick acrid smoke’ was reported by residents nearby, with praise for firefighters: “It was scary at first but the Firefighters don’t waste any time controlling it, they are brilliant, fair play.”

Wrexham Council Lead Member Terry Evans has said: “Major fire at kronospan massive pollution”, while publishing the below images of the fire

North Wales Fire & Rescue said this morning:

“Firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have attended a fire at Kronospan in Chirk. The call was received at 10pm on Tuesday 31st July.

Crews from Deeside, Chirk, Llangollen, Wrexham and Johnstown and aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Rhyl attended. A crew from Oswestry, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The fire was confined to the production area and was brought under control by 00.29hrs on Wednesday morning (1st August).

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

 

