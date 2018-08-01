Deeside firefighters tackle ‘major fire’ overnight at Kronospan in Chirk

Five fire crews including Deeside based firefighters were called to a major blaze at a factory in Chirk last night.

Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night Wrexham.com reported that a fire had broken out at Kronospan.

‘Thick acrid smoke’ was reported by residents nearby, with praise for firefighters: “It was scary at first but the Firefighters don’t waste any time controlling it, they are brilliant, fair play.”

Wrexham Council Lead Member Terry Evans has said: “Major fire at kronospan massive pollution”, while publishing the below images of the fire

North Wales Fire & Rescue said this morning: